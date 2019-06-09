Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Sitting Sunday
Gregorius is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Gregorius will get a breather after starting at shortstop the past two days while going 4-for-8 with a home run in his first pair of games since returning from the 60-day injured list. His absence is merely for maintenance purposes, as Gregorius is still getting his conditioning in order following a long layoff due to Tommy John surgery. Gleyber Torres will shift from keystone over to shortstop while Gregorius rests.
