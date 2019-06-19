Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Situated on bench Wednesday

Gregorius is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius will take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the first two games of the series and going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts. Gleyber Torres is covering shortstop in this one, with DJ LeMahieu at second base and Gio Urshela at the hot corner.