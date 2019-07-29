Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Slugs seventh home run

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in a win over Boston on Sunday.

After going 2-for-12 over the first three games of the series, Gregorius drilled a pitch over the right field fence in the fourth inning to plate two runs and give the Yankees a 4-0 advantage. The 29-year-old missed the first 61 games of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has held his own since his return, slashing .282/.308/.483 with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 156 plate appearances.