Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Smacks three-run double

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI double in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

Gregorius saved his best for last, as the Yankees' biggest hit of the night came from the shortstop's bat in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, it was far too late to change the outcome of the game. Gregorius has struggled with 16 homers, 61 RBI and 47 runs scored while slashing .240/.279/.445 in 81 games this season.

