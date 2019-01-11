Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Strikes deal with Yankees
Gregorius (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Gregorius has a long road ahead of him as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that took place in mid-October, although he has a chance to return before the All-Star break if all goes according to plan. The Yankees will likely turn to a combination of Troy Tulowitzki and Gleybor Torres at shortstop until Gregorius is cleared to play.
