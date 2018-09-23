Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Suffers season-threatening wrist injury

Gregorius tore cartilage on his wrist when sliding into home Saturday and could be done for the season, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius underwent an MRI and a cortisone injection Sunday and will be re-evaluated in a few days. The team remains uncertain when he'll be able to return. Adeiny Hechavarria started in his place Sunday, though Neil Walker could also be in line for more at-bats should the Yankees elect to slide Gleyber Torres over from second base to shortstop.

