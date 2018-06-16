Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Swats 14th homer Friday
Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Rays.
It's his third multi-hit performance in his last five games, and Gregorius has shaken off his May slump with a .317/.391/.537 slash line through 11 contests in June that includes three homers, four steals, four RBI, 10 runs and an impressive 4:4 BB:K.
