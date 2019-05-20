Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Takes part in extended spring game

Gregorius (elbow) went 2-for-4 with a walk while playing shortstop in an extended spring training game Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gregorius fielded all three balls hit his way but committed a throwing error. While that's not a welcome sight for a player returning from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees probably won't get too discouraged by one off-target throw. So long as Gregorius reports no renewed elbow pain when he's re-evaluated Tuesday, he'll play in another extended spring game as a designated hitter. At least for now, Gregorius is setting his sights on an early-to-mid-June return from the 60-day injured list.