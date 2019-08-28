Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Tests shoulder Tuesday

Gregorius fielded ground balls at shortstop and made throws to second and first base Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gregorius has not played since leaving Sunday's game early after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise, but the fact that he was throwing around the diamond Tuesday supports the belief that the injury is not serious. Gregorius could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday.