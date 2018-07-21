Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Three hits in loss to Mets
Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.
The All-Star break didn't slow Gregorius down, and he's now hitting .328 (20-for-61) in July with two homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs in 16 games, boosting his slash line on the year back up to .268/.330/.479.
