Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Three hits in loss to Mets

Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

The All-Star break didn't slow Gregorius down, and he's now hitting .328 (20-for-61) in July with two homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs in 16 games, boosting his slash line on the year back up to .268/.330/.479.