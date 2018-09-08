Yankees' Didi Gregorius: To be eased back into games
Gregorius will be available off the bench Friday against the Mariners, and he'll start Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees will be cautious with Gregorius after he returned from the disabled list earlier Friday. In an effort to slowly get Gregorius back into the swing of things, manager Aaron Boone stated he hopes to get Gregorius into the game at some point in the opener, and then he'll start Saturday but won't play the entire nine innings.
