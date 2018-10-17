Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Undergoes Tommy John procedure

Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday. He is expected to be back in action before the 2019 All-Star break, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

According to the club, his procedure with Dr. David Altchek went "as expected," so hope remains that Gregorius will be able to return to action around the midway point of next season. The shortstop's status should be closely monitored throughout the offseason, while a better indication of his timetable will emerge once he's able to resume fielding and throwing. Across 134 regular season game this year, Gregorius slashed .268/.335/.494 with 27 home runs, 86 RBI and 10 stolen bases.