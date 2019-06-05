Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be eased back
Gregorius (elbow) will be eased back into action once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Gregorius is on track to join the Yankees in Cleveland on Friday after spending the first two-plus months of the season on the shelf while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Given the length of his absence, the Yankees don't want to overwork the shortstop upon his return; as such, manager Aaron Boone suggested that Gregorius will initially sit out one game per series. It's unclear when the shortstop will reclaim a full workload, or if the Yankees will continue to afford him days off in an effort to keep the likes of Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu in the lineup on a more consistent basis.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: In line for return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could return during road trip•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expected to return early•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will start rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Takes part in extended spring game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...