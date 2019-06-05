Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be eased back

Gregorius (elbow) will be eased back into action once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Gregorius is on track to join the Yankees in Cleveland on Friday after spending the first two-plus months of the season on the shelf while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Given the length of his absence, the Yankees don't want to overwork the shortstop upon his return; as such, manager Aaron Boone suggested that Gregorius will initially sit out one game per series. It's unclear when the shortstop will reclaim a full workload, or if the Yankees will continue to afford him days off in an effort to keep the likes of Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu in the lineup on a more consistent basis.