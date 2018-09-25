Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be re-evaluated Wednesday
Gregorius will have his sprained wrist re-evaluated Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Gregorius says his wrist keeps feeling better. He'll field grounders during batting practice Tuesday but won't yet be allowed to throw. Gregorius expects to return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expects to return before season's end•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Suffers season-threatening wrist injury•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Sunday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches 27th homer•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drives in 84th run of 2018•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits pair of homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...