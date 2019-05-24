Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will start rehab assignment

Gregorius (elbow) will start a rehab assignment for High-A Tampa this weekend, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gregorius took part in extended spring training earlier this week and he'll now report to Tampa for the next step in his rehab. Assuming he makes it through his minor-league appearances with no setbacks, a timeline for a return to the major-league club for the shortstop should be established next week.

