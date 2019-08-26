Yankees' Didi Gregorius: X-rays return negative

Gregorius (shoulder) is considered day-to-day after his X-rays came back negative, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius was lifted from Sunday night's game against the Dodgers due to a shoulder contusion, and at this point, it appears as though he's avoided a significant injury. He'll likely be re-evaluated Monday to determine his status for New York's upcoming series in Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories