Yankees' Dillon Tate: Assigned to minors
Tate was sent down to the minor leagues Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Tate gave up just one run on four hits and struck out three across 4.0 innings this spring. He'll likely start the season at either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton.
