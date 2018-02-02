Yankees' Dillon Tate: Invited to big-league camp
Tate has been invited to join the Yankees in spring training as a non-roster invitee.
The Yankees have a deep pitching staff and Tate has pitched just 25 innings above High-A ball, so it would be very surprising to see him win a major-league job this spring. The 23-year-old posted a solid 2.81 ERA in 83.1 innings split between High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last year, though he struck out just 6.8 batters per nine innings. He's likely still at least a year away from reaching the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Earns Double-A promotion•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Tosses 5.2 shutout innings in season debut at High-A•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Close to returning to game action•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Traded to Yankees•
-
Rangers' Dillon Tate: Activated off disabled list Thursday•
-
Rangers' Dillon Tate: Lands on DL with strained hamstring•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Rankings debate: Early-round bats
Our experts debate rankings for some of the biggest names at the top of the draft among hi...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...