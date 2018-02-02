Tate has been invited to join the Yankees in spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The Yankees have a deep pitching staff and Tate has pitched just 25 innings above High-A ball, so it would be very surprising to see him win a major-league job this spring. The 23-year-old posted a solid 2.81 ERA in 83.1 innings split between High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last year, though he struck out just 6.8 batters per nine innings. He's likely still at least a year away from reaching the majors.