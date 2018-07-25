Yankees' Dillon Tate: Scratched Tuesday with trade looming
Tate was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game with Double-A Trenton, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Tate appears to be the centerpiece prospect for the Yankees to acquire Zach Britton from the Orioles, and the team wasn't going to risk him starting Tuesday as trade talks progress. Nothing is official at this point but the two sides seem to be closing in on an agreement.
More News
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Assigned to minors•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Working on two-seamer•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Earns Double-A promotion•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Tosses 5.2 shutout innings in season debut at High-A•
-
Yankees' Dillon Tate: Close to returning to game action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...