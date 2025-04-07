LeMahieu (calf) has joined the Yankees on their road trip and hopes to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

LeMahieu will go through workouts with the team in Detroit and if everything goes well, he'll be cleared to play in rehab games. The veteran infielder is expected to need most, if not all, of his allotted 20 days on a rehab assignment, so LeMahieu probably won't be back from the injured list before the end of April. Once he returns, he will compete for playing time at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera.