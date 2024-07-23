LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a 9-1 win against Tampa Bay.

LeMahieu is in the midst of a career-worst campaign that has not only threatened to take him out of an everyday role but also pushed him down to the No. 9 slot in the lineup Monday. The veteran may have bought himself a little more leeway with his fifth-inning solo shot against the Rays. It was his first long ball of the campaign and his first hit of any sort over his past seven contests. Despite Monday's glimmer of hope, LeMahieu is still slashing a paltry .181/.276/.228 through 146 plate appearances on the campaign.