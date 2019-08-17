Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Clubs 20th homer

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a 6-5 victory over the Indians Saturday.

LeMahieu tied the score with an RBI single in the third inning, then hit his 20th homer to right field off Zach Plesac in the fifth to put the Yankees in front 5-4. The 31-year-old not only leads the league in batting average, but has actually been better in August at .375 with five homers. For the season, he holds a .338/.386/.538 slash line with 83 RBI in 455 at-bats.