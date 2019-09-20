Play

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Clubs 25th home run

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's victory over the Angels.

LeMahieu kicked off the scoring for the Yankees with a three-run shot to right field in the second inning. The blast was his 25th of the season -- 10 more than the career-high he set last year while playing half his games in the high altitude of Colorado. LeMahieu has exceeded all expectations in his first year as a Yankee, complementing the power numbers with a .329/.377/.518 slash line, 97 RBI and 106 runs scored.

