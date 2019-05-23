LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Orioles.

LeMahieu extended his streak of multi-hit games to four and is 8-for-18 with two homers, seven runs scored and four RBI in that span. The 30-year-old has excelled out of the leadoff spot for the Yankees and is slashing .329/.374/.459 in 44 games this season.