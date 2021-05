LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

The Yankees' leadoff man established a new season high in RBI after plating a pair of runs on a fourth-inning double and scoring another on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly. LeMahieu has been running hot over the Yankees' last five games, going 7-for-19 with a 3:3 BB:K, four runs and four RBI.