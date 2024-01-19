Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated in an interview with Foul Territory on Friday that he'd like to see LeMahieu win the team's leadoff spot.

The skipper isn't committing to any lineup spots yet, but he noted when discussing the leadoff spot that he was "excited" with how LeMahieu finished the season and is hopeful the 35-year-old can "solve" the leadoff spot for the Yanks. Boone also mentioned Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres as potential leadoff candidates. The manager is tentatively planning to hit Juan Soto second and Aaron Judge third.