Manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that LeMahieu's sprained thumb could send him to the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu underwent an X-ray after leaving Saturday's game against the the Red Sox which came back negative. While that's encouraging, he's yet to receive the results of his CT scan and MRI, and Boone didn't seem particularly confident that LeMahieu's injury was a minor one. The second baseman dealt with a similar injury in 2018 and wound up missing just over two weeks.