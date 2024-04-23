LeMahieu (foot) was forced to exit his rehab start with Double-A Somerset in the second inning, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

LeMahieu left the contest after striking out in the top of first frame and playing third base in the bottom of the inning. He was making his first start with Somerset and was expected to appear in three more contests before returning to the major-league roster. The 35-year-old is now set to undergo examinations on his foot in New York on Wednesday according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. More information on his status will be provided following the testing, but it certainly appears as if LeMahieu suffered a setback in his recovery of a bone bruise and fracture in his right foot.