The Yankees placed LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a right foot contusion.

LeMahieu's rehab from a bone bruise in his foot is coming along but hasn't advanced enough for him to play in the opener. The veteran infielder will undergo an MRI Friday to check his progress. Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti will handle third base while LeMahieu is out.