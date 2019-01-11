LeMahieu has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Yankees, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees plan to use LeMahieu as a super-utility player, deploying him at second base, first base and third base. One way for him to get significant playing time would be if Troy Tulowitzki struggles or gets hurt before Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) returns around the All-Star break, which would force Gleyber Torres to move to shortstop and open up everyday work at the keystone. Another potential opportunity booster would be if the Yankees can find a trade partner for Miguel Andujar, in which case LeMahieu could get the bulk of the work at the hot corner. He has slashed just .265/.319/.410 (93 wRC+) away from Coors Field over the past two seasons. While he could see a slight power boost in the cozy confines of Yankee Stadium, that's not LeMahieu's game (53.8 career GB%). If the Yankees let Gregorius and Tulowitzki walk in free agency after the season, LeMahieu would likely slot in as the everyday second baseman with Torres moving to shortstop for 2020. This signing likely means the Yankees won't be signing Manny Machado.