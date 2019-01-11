Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to AL East
LeMahieu has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Yankees, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
According to Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees plan to use LeMahieu as a super-utility player, deploying him at second base, first base and third base. One way for him to get significant playing time would be if Troy Tulowitzki struggles or gets hurt before Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) returns around the All-Star break, which would force Gleyber Torres to move to shortstop and open up everyday work at the keystone. Another potential opportunity booster would be if the Yankees can find a trade partner for Miguel Andujar, in which case LeMahieu could get the bulk of the work at the hot corner. He has slashed just .265/.319/.410 (93 wRC+) away from Coors Field over the past two seasons. While he could see a slight power boost in the cozy confines of Yankee Stadium, that's not LeMahieu's game (53.8 career GB%). If the Yankees let Gregorius and Tulowitzki walk in free agency after the season, LeMahieu would likely slot in as the everyday second baseman with Torres moving to shortstop for 2020. This signing likely means the Yankees won't be signing Manny Machado.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...