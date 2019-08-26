Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits leadoff homer in win

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

LeMahieu drove a curveball over the center field wall leading off the game, his first home run in 62 career at-bats against Clayton Kershaw. He also singled and scored in the eighth inning, raising his season average to .331. After seven years in the rarefied air of Colorado, the 31-year-old is enjoying perhaps his finest campaign in his first season with the Yankees, having already set career highs in homers (22) and RBI (87).

