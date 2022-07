LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks, three total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Guardians in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

LeMahieu hit one of four Yankees homers in the matinee, going deep to right field in the third inning for the team's first run of the game. He finished with his 17th multi-hit performance of the campaign and added his third stolen base. Though LeMahieu went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, he took a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.