LeMahieu (toe) hopes to return to action during the Yankees' homestand that begins Sept. 20, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

LeMahieu landed on the injured list Thursday, and it appears he will miss more than the minimum 10 days. However, he might not be out much beyond that. Gleyber Torres will likely remain the Yankees' primary second baseman until LeMahieu is ready to return.