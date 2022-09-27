LeMahieu (toe) took part in defensive drills and batting practice prior to Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

LeMahieu's exact timetable for a return remains unclear, but it's reassuring that he's continuing to ramp up baseball activities. According to Rivera, the Yankees will re-evaluate the infielder in the coming days to determine the next steps in his rehab. The club remains optimistic that LeMahieu will be ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the regular season.