Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Out of action again Friday
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu (quad) remains out of the Yankees' lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
LeMahieu was reportedly available off the bench Thursday but will now miss a third straight start with a tight quad. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be at third base and Anthony Volpe is batting leadoff.
