Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Out of Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
LeMahieu is the odd man out, with Gleyber Torres starting at second base and Josh Donaldson starting at the hot corner. He is hitting .281 with two home runs in eight games this month.
