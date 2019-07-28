Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Out of Sunday's lineup

LeMahieu (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu is nursing a low-grade groin strain and believed he could play through the injury Sunday, but it's no real surprise to see the Yankees take a more cautious approach. The veteran infielder will now have two extra days to recover thanks to Monday's scheduled off day. Gio Urshela receives another start at the hot corner in his place.