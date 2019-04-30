LeMahieu (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.

LeMahieu is being considered day-to-day due to right knee inflammation, but even after a day off, he isn't feeling healthy enough to start. Skipper Aaron Boone did note that LeMahieu will be available off the bench if needed, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com. With LeMahieu and Gio Urshela (hand) out of the starting nine, the Yankees will turn to Tyler Wade at the hot corner and Thairo Estrada at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories