LeMahieu will miss the ALDS due to a foot fracture, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The injury may not be particularly bad as far as foot fractures go, as LeMahieu is not yet ruled out for future rounds (should the Yankees advance). The issue makes it difficult for the infielder to pivot, however, so he'll be unable to play for at least the next week, and it's very possible he doesn't wind up getting cleared to return. The injury will be a hit to the Yankees' infield depth, though LeMahieu wasn't a primary option at any position this season, so the team still has plenty of options without him.