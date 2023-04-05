LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.
Getting the start at first base and hitting leadoff, LeMahieu spoiled the Phillies' combined shutout bid by taking Craig Kimbrel deep in the ninth inning. It's LeMahieu's first homer of the season, and the veteran super-utility player has already seen action at three different infield positions this season while batting .294 (5-for-17) through four games with a double, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Receives Sunday off•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Named Opening Day leadoff man•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Likely to bat leadoff?•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Deems self fully healthy for camp•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Expected to be ready for season•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Looks healthy for spring•