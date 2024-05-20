LeMahieu (foot) went 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs and an RBI while playing five innings at third base in Sunday's rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset.

LeMahieu had plenty of opportunity to put his right foot -- which he broke on a foul ball March 16 -- to the test Sunday given his time in the field and on the basepaths. The veteran infielder is three games into his rehab assignment and has gone 2-for-7 with three walks, two runs and an RBI thus far. Per the Associated Press, LeMahieu is slated to play back-to-back minor-league games Tuesday and Wednesday this week before playing in three consecutive contests over the weekend. He could be activated from the injured list soon thereafter.