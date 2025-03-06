LeMahieu underwent an MRI on Wednesday which showed a strain in his left calf, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

LeMahieu said he will be shut down from baseball activities for at least a couple of weeks after he strained his calf in a Grapefruit League game last weekend. A timetable is still up in the air since LeMahieu hasn't yet talked about the results of the MRI with the team doctor, but Opening Day is off the table at this point. Oswaldo Cabrera appears to be next in line for regular starts at the hot corner.