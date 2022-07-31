LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-2 victory versus the Royals.

LeMahieu led off the Yankees half of the first inning with a solo shot to center field, and he added a run-scoring single in the fourth. The veteran infielder finished with his fourth three-hit performance of the month and collected multiple RBI for the first time since July 6. LeMahieu's long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him five straight seasons with double-digit homers -- a feat he accomplished only once over his first seven big-league campaigns.