LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, one double and an additional RBI in Saturday's victory over the Padres.

After going 4-for-31(.129) in eight games leading up to Saturday's contest, LeMahieu strung together a mult-hit performance that was highlighted by a solo homer he hit off Michael Wacha in the seventh. Through 47 games, LeMahieu is slashing .257/.326/.427 with six home runs, 21 runs and 21 RBI. He is also\ striking out 25.8 percent of the time, nearly doubling his 2022 rate of 13.1 percent.