LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a steal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

LeMahieu drilled a two-run double and stole third in the seventh inning. It was his third stolen base of the year and first since May 9. The 32-year-old infielder has gone 16-for-48 (.333) with four multi-hit games and nine RBI over his last 12 games, raising his season OPS to .717 through 377 plate appearances.