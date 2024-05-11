LeMahieu (foot) participated in batting practice Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu traveled with the team to Tampa Bay and hit off JT Brubaker on Saturday. LeMahieu continues to ramp up his activities as he works his way back from the non-displaced right foot fracture he sustained in spring training. The veteran infielder could be close to starting a rehab assignment, barring any setbacks. LeMahieu made a rehab appearance April 23 with Double-A Somerset, but he was pulled from the game after the first inning due to swelling in his right foot.