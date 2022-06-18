site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-dj-lemahieu-takes-seat-saturday-832793 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeMahieu is out of the lineup Saturday against Toronto.
LeMahieu hit .263 with a solo homer, five runs, three walks and two strikeouts over the last five games and will get a day off Saturday. Gleyber Torres is starting at second base and batting cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read