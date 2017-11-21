Avevedo was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Now that he's on the 40-man roster, Acevedo will be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Acevedo climbed from High-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the 2017 season. However, he was sent back to Double-A Trenton after a pair of rough outings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. By the end of the year, Acevedo had earned a 3.92 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across the three levels. The 23-year-old righty will look to continue his development over the 2018 campaign.