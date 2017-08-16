Play

Acevedo, 23, has a 3.23 ERA and 138:33 K:BB in 128 innings across three levels this season.

Acevedo made it all the way up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but struggled in two starts, resulting in a demotion to Double-A Trenton. Acevedo has spent the bulk of his time in 2017 at Double-A, posting a 2.30 ERA and 78:16 K:BB in 74.1 innings. The 6-foot-7 Acevedo throws hard, throws strikes, and could see the big leagues as early as next season.

