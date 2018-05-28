Acevedo (finger) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Acevedo is set to rejoin the Thunder's rotation after missing the past six weeks with a finger injury. The 24-year-old, who last pitched April 11, compiled a 2.61 ERA and 8:7 K:BB across 10.1 innings (two starts) before landing on the shelf. Acevedo could work his way back to the highest level of the minors this summer if he pitches well upon his return.

